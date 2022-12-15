Dr. Vivian Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Sobel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivian Sobel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Sobel works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?
Dr. Sobel is attentive, available and a doctor that puts you at ease. Her office staff is helpful and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Vivian Sobel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1275620361
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel works at
Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobel speaks Spanish.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.