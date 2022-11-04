Overview

Dr. Vivian Romero, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from University of Zulia - Venezuela (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Romero works at SHMG Maternal Fetal Medicine - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Preeclampsia and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.