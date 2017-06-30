Dr. Vivian Rismondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rismondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Rismondo, MD
Dr. Vivian Rismondo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps
Mid Atlantic Eye Consultants6569 N Charles St Ste 505, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-8084
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been a patient since January 2014 when I was diagnosed with pseudo tumor cerebri. She is smart and kind. She's taken me from needing medication to stabilize everything to no longer needing meds. Everyone in the office is kind and smart as well. If you suffer from this condition, she's the one to see.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1275571622
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
Dr. Rismondo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rismondo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rismondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rismondo has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rismondo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rismondo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rismondo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rismondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rismondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.