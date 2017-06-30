Overview

Dr. Vivian Rismondo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps



Dr. Rismondo works at Eye Center at GBMC, Towson, MD in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.