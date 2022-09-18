Overview

Dr. Vivian Pugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Pflugerville.



Dr. Pugh works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.