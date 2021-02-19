Dr. Hobayan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivian Hobayan, MD
Dr. Vivian Hobayan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Grand Lake Health System, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Van Wert County Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Rheumatology Clinic of Lima LLC750 W High St Ste 260, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 222-3758
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Grand Lake Health System
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I think she is a great Dr yes u may have to wait sometimes but u could have that anyway
About Dr. Vivian Hobayan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790852333
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Rheumatology
