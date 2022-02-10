Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivian Lo, MD
Overview
Dr. Vivian Lo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Locations
Rwhg Womens Medical Center520 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 669-5711
Gregori Surgery Center101 Old Short Hills Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lo is a wonderful, smart, kind, compassionate doctor. She is down to earth, to the point, and I have never felt like I was being rushed. You can tell she loves what she does for a living. Can’t recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Vivian Lo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1144381872
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
