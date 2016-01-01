Overview

Dr. Vivian Laquer, MD is a Dermatologist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Laquer works at First Oc Dermatology in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.