Dr. Vivian Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Eye Q Vision Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Selma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.