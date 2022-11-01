Overview

Dr. Vivian Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Jones works at Texas Health Family Care in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.