Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Guadalajara School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Vivian Hernandez, MD, FACS - Plastic Surgery of the Face4799 N Federal Hwy Ste 4, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 750-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hernandez is wonderful! Her bedside manner and her work is nothing short of spectacular! Prior to going to Dr. Hernandez I had consults with 2 other surgeons. My decision was the right one to go to Dr. Hernandez. I am beyond please with he results. Melanie the office manager is amazing, helpful and caring!!!
About Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174752265
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery Associates - Baker and Gordon
- North Shore University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Guadalajara School of Medicine
- Hofstra University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
