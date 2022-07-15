Overview

Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Guadalajara School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Vivian Hernandez, MD, FACS - Plastic Surgery of the Face in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

