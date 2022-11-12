Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gindi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Hollywood Cross Medical Clinic Inc.1110 N Western Ave Ste 201, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (323) 463-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My sister has had health challenges. In handling these, Dr. Gindi has been kind, compassionate, proactive, and responsive in her care. My sister trusts and listens to Dr. Gindi because of this.
About Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1679788764
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
