Dr. Vivian Faircloth, MD

Neurology
4 (19)
Overview

Dr. Vivian Faircloth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in York, PA. 

Dr. Faircloth works at WellSpan Neurology in York, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WellSpan Neurology
    228 Saint Charles Way Ste 200, York, PA 17402 (717) 851-5503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Confusion
Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningitis
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 18, 2016
    Most helpful doctor I have ever had. Spends 3-4x the amount of time with you than most doctors. Never judges you no matter what your health problems are. Not afraid to try whatever it takes to make you healthy and feel better. Does what a doctor should do, help you with any health problem or get you to the correct doctor the first time. Explains everything in easy to understand ways. Very knowledgeable and good sense of humor. She is awesome!
    York, PA — Sep 18, 2016
    About Dr. Vivian Faircloth, MD

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1427009521
    Dr. Faircloth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faircloth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Faircloth works at WellSpan Neurology in York, PA. View the full address on Dr. Faircloth's profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Faircloth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faircloth.

