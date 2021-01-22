Overview

Dr. Vivian Esparza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Esparza works at Community Health Center in Burlington, VT with other offices in South Burlington, VT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.