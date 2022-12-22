Dr. Vivian Ellis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Ellis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivian Ellis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Nav Regl Med Ctr
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Ellis and her team for over nine years now and she has delivered all two of my precious children. I absolutley love them! They are very professional, very caring, and always try to help me with anything at all that I have needed to feel better, not just with ob issues. I am very thankful to be one of her patients and would highly recommend her and her caring and friendly staff.
About Dr. Vivian Ellis, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1275638876
Education & Certifications
- Nav Regl Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
