Dr. Vivian Denise, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vivian Denise, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Vivian F Denise DO325 Hempstead Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-6423
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Denise has been a god sent to our family. Both my daughters are under her care for 5 years now. I have never met a Dr as patient, empathic and thorough as her. We are very lucky to have found her and I can only hope she'll remain in practice until they are both, at least, in college
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Winthrop Univ Hosp
- Baptist Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Hofstra University
Dr. Denise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Denise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.