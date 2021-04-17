Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charneco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Dr. Charneco works at
Locations
1
Mindful Behavioral Healthcare LLC10920 Moss Park Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 846-0533
2
Mindful Integrated Medicine LLC711 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-0533
3
Mindful Behavioral Healthcare LLC719 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-0533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charneco, Founder & CEO of Mindful Behavioral Healthcare, also a practicing Dr. there, is an incredibly knowledgeable and caring Dr. What she's built (Mindful Behavioral) is an office (2 now) filled with immensely caring, welcoming, helpful, warm, friendly, extremely knowledgeable Drs, Nurses, Techs and Administrative staff. You would think that due to the innumerable amount of patients they see (she won't turn away anyone in need of help simply because they're too busy), that she wouldn't know each patient seen by her many doctors... yet she does in one way or another, quite amazing! With a significantly long list of specialties and expertise you can be sure that Dr. Charneco will ensure that you're receiving the right care. Though not my usual Dr., but my Dr. had fallen ill right before my appointment, during a very sad moment for everyone, she put her own heartache aside and saw me personally, putting my needs ahead of all else. Dr. Charneco & Mindful are, in 1 word, Excellence!
About Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144322025
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charneco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charneco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charneco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charneco works at
Dr. Charneco has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charneco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charneco speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Charneco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charneco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charneco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charneco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.