See All Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD

Psychiatry
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.

Dr. Charneco works at Mindful Behavioral Healthcare LLC in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Behavioral Healthcare LLC
    10920 Moss Park Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-0533
  2. 2
    Mindful Integrated Medicine LLC
    711 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-0533
  3. 3
    Mindful Behavioral Healthcare LLC
    719 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-0533

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Charneco?

    Apr 17, 2021
    Dr. Charneco, Founder & CEO of Mindful Behavioral Healthcare, also a practicing Dr. there, is an incredibly knowledgeable and caring Dr. What she's built (Mindful Behavioral) is an office (2 now) filled with immensely caring, welcoming, helpful, warm, friendly, extremely knowledgeable Drs, Nurses, Techs and Administrative staff. You would think that due to the innumerable amount of patients they see (she won't turn away anyone in need of help simply because they're too busy), that she wouldn't know each patient seen by her many doctors... yet she does in one way or another, quite amazing! With a significantly long list of specialties and expertise you can be sure that Dr. Charneco will ensure that you're receiving the right care. Though not my usual Dr., but my Dr. had fallen ill right before my appointment, during a very sad moment for everyone, she put her own heartache aside and saw me personally, putting my needs ahead of all else. Dr. Charneco & Mindful are, in 1 word, Excellence!
    Kim F — Apr 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Charneco to family and friends

    Dr. Charneco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Charneco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD.

    About Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144322025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charneco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charneco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charneco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charneco has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charneco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Charneco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charneco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charneco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charneco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vivian Charneco, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.