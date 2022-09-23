See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Vivian Bucay, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vivian Bucay, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University of Miami School of Medicine

Dr. Bucay works at Bucay Center For Dermatology And Aesthetic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bucay Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics
    Bucay Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics
18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258
(210) 370-9995
  2. 2
    Bucay Center For Dermatology And Aesthetic
    Bucay Center For Dermatology And Aesthetic
326 W CRAIG PL, San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 692-3000

  • Methodist Hospital

Folliculitis
Intertrigo
Warts
Folliculitis
Intertrigo
Warts

Treatment frequency



Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Imaging Services Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 23, 2022
I've been patient since she was in the medical towers. I am still with them today it's been over 18yrs. I would recommend for anyone looking for professional, clean, budget conscience make an appointment with them. Susan Licensed Medical Aesthetician is the best!
    Zaira Ximena — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Vivian Bucay, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821079930
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Internship, Pediatrics
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivian Bucay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bucay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bucay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bucay works at Bucay Center For Dermatology And Aesthetic in San Antonio, TX.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

