Overview

Dr. Vivian Abrams, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Abrams works at Dennis Shaw Dpm in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.