Dr. Vivekanand Manocha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivekanand Manocha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Springboro, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington, Seattle
Dr. Manocha works at
Locations
Interventional Spine and Pain Center578 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 619-0724
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Benefits Plan
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Span
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me with back pain my back is good right now he is helping me with issues of my hip
About Dr. Vivekanand Manocha, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1992727200
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Case Western Reserve University Metro Hlth Med Ctr
- Northside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manocha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manocha has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manocha speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Manocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manocha.
