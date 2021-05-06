Overview

Dr. Vivekanand Dasari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midlothian, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dasari works at Sreebhavi Professional Corp. in Midlothian, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.