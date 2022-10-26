See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Vivek Variar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Vivek Variar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their residency with Synergy Medical Education Alliance

Dr. Variar works at CMU Health in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Michigan University
    1000 HOUGHTON AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 583-6800
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

    Oct 26, 2022
    I have several health issues which are impacting me at once. My sugar has been steadily increasing and I need a doctor who can help me control this. I am grateful for Dr. Variar’s professional insight and knowledge of what would help me. I wish that other people could access diabetic and digestive care earlier in their medical conditions. Preventative care is so much more compassionate than emergency care.
    Betty — Oct 26, 2022
