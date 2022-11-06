Overview

Dr. Vivek Sahai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Marion General Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sahai works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.