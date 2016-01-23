Overview

Dr. Vivek Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.