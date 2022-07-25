See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orange City, FL
Dr. Vivek Rajasekhar, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vivek Rajasekhar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange City, FL. 

Dr. Rajasekhar works at WEST VOLUSIA FAMILY AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Orange City, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL and Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wvfsm
    2884 Wellness Ave Ste 200, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-0016
    St. Petersburg General Hospital
    6500 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 384-7727
    1590 S State Road 15A Ste 200, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-0016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Arthritis
Bunion
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Vivek Rajasekhar, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316394224
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vivek Rajasekhar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajasekhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rajasekhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rajasekhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajasekhar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajasekhar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajasekhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajasekhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

