Dr. Vivek Rajasekhar, DO
Overview
Dr. Vivek Rajasekhar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange City, FL.
Locations
-
1
Wvfsm2884 Wellness Ave Ste 200, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-0016
-
2
St. Petersburg General Hospital6500 38th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 384-7727
- 3 1590 S State Road 15A Ste 200, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 774-0016
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Formally a Dr Hill patient, enjoyed your compassion and concern. Would like to become patient again.
About Dr. Vivek Rajasekhar, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1316394224
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajasekhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajasekhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajasekhar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajasekhar.
