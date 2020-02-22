Dr. Vivek Rajagopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajagopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Rajagopal, MD
Dr. Vivek Rajagopal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Piedmont Heart Institute Vascular Surgery95 Collier Rd NW Ste 5015, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-5699
Piedmont Heart of Buckhead275 Collier Rd NW Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rajagopal is extremely focused in trying to discern the patient's root problem(s). There is no stone left unturned in his diagnoses and he consults with other colleagues if there are gray areas or concerns to determine the right path to take. He is caring and compassionate and relays information to the patient in understandable detail. He takes time with his patients. Dr. Rajagopal is the kind of doctor we all need and his obviously loves his calling. The patient(me) does not necessarily want procedures and surgery but he makes it sound like an adventure with much to be revealed in the process. His middle name could be FOCUS.
About Dr. Vivek Rajagopal, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic
- Stanford Hospital
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rajagopal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajagopal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajagopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajagopal has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajagopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajagopal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajagopal.
