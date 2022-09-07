Overview

Dr. Vivek Patil, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Patil works at Maryland Oncology - Bethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fistula and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.