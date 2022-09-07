Dr. Vivek Patil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Patil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Patil, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Patil works at
Locations
Maryland Oncology - Bethesda Surgeon6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 487-7522
Maryland Oncology - Rockville Surgeon9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 301, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 487-7522
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Seems to be what they said: Best in biz. But unfortunately he is not the Dr for me. He told me I needed a specialist in Abdominal Wall Reconstruction. He referred me to a Doctor in Annapolis who he said was more qualified to do the work I needed. Bottom line is I hope he is right.
About Dr. Vivek Patil, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790942852
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patil works at
Dr. Patil has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fistula and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patil speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.
