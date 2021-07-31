Dr. Vivek Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Mittal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Mittal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mittal works at
Locations
-
1
Mittal Gastroenterology and Rheumatology7045 N Maple Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 900-4013
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mittal?
Had a great experience with staff. All questions were answered and received absolute best care.
About Dr. Vivek Mittal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1396888277
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mittal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal works at
Dr. Mittal has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mittal speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.