Dr. Vivek Mehta, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Mehta, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Global Institute of Spine & Joint Care LLC201 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 987-1805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Mehta has saved my mid-20 year old. Bulging at S1 due to car accident. Lots of sciatica and back pain. My son had the 3 sessions of epidurals. After the second epidural Dr. Mehta was able to ease the disc back into it’s correct position! I never knew this was a possibility! Now 10+ years from the epidurals, he has no residual pain, sciatica, or limits on life. Ask him about his back pain and he always says..what back pain? My other son did not see Mehta and has a decade of pain from a laser reduced disc. He has great regrets not seeing Dr Mehta first. And now expects a lifetime of pain. Choose the best doctor that cares about his patients and truly tries to decrease your pain. Dr. Mehta is the perfect choice. I will never see any another pain doc. Why change when you see the best? And Dr Mehta is the best.
About Dr. Vivek Mehta, MB BS
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629085782
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Mem Mc
- Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
