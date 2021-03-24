Overview

Dr. Vivek Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Mehta works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

