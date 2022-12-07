Dr. Vivek Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Mehta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Hoag Neurosciences520 Superior Ave Ste 350, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1843
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
I have suffered a lower back pain and a buttock pain for almost 20 years. After two years of pain management at UCI, I heard about si joint fusion surgery. I sent a email to Hoag Hospital spine center and I got the same day appointment from Kelly. I met Dr. Mehta and he ordered a diagnostic test for si joint injection and I had a surgery in 5 days after I got a big relief from the test. Sonia got the surgery approved in no time. The staff works very efficiently and fast in holiday period(Thanksgiving). I had a surgery on Dec. 6 and I already feel better. Dr. Mehta diagnosed correctly and did not waste anytime. He must have done a great job - I do not have too much pain and I am not taking any pain medication. I would recommend Dr. Mehta and his staff highly.
About Dr. Vivek Mehta, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1033433776
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.