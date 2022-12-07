Overview

Dr. Vivek Mehta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Mehta works at HOAG UNIVERSITY STATE CALIFORNIA SURGICAL CENTER FOR DIGESTIVE DISEASES in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.