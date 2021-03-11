See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Vivek Kushwaha, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vivek Kushwaha, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.

Dr. Kushwaha works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Scoliosis and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spinvest LLC
    5420 West Loop S Ste 2300, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 650-6900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Katy Location
    18885 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 650-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Houston Hospital & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Scoliosis
Spondylolisthesis
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 11, 2021
    I did a lower back fusion surgery that went great so far
    Meroan Sattouf — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vivek Kushwaha, MD

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982681730
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rancho Los Amigos Medical Center University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California At Los Angeles Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivek Kushwaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushwaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kushwaha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kushwaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kushwaha has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Scoliosis and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushwaha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushwaha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushwaha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushwaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushwaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

