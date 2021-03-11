Dr. Vivek Kushwaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushwaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Kushwaha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vivek Kushwaha, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.
Spinvest LLC5420 West Loop S Ste 2300, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 650-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Katy Location18885 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 650-6900
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
I did a lower back fusion surgery that went great so far
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982681730
- Rancho Los Amigos Medical Center University
- University Of California At Los Angeles Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kushwaha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushwaha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kushwaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushwaha has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Scoliosis and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushwaha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kushwaha speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushwaha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushwaha.
