Overview

Dr. Vivek Kushwaha, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.



Dr. Kushwaha works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Scoliosis and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.