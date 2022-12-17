Overview

Dr. Vivek Kumar, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Kumar works at HeartCare Consultants LLC in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.