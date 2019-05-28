Overview

Dr. Vivek Kaistha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kaistha works at Primary Healthcare Associates in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Flossmoor, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.