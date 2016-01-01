Overview

Dr. Vivek Jain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at Hazel Hawkins Comm Hlth Clin in Hollister, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.