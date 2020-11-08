Dr. Vivek Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Vivek Jain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
-
1
Beach Eye Care1201 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 425-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Jain for Lasik vision correction I now see 20/15 and I couldn’t be happier. Thank you!
About Dr. Vivek Jain, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1487649687
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Dr Stevens
- Robert Wood Johnson/ Cooper Hospital
- Charleston Area Med Center
- WV Univ Sch of Med
- John's Hopkins U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hebrew.
251 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.