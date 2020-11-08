See All Ophthalmologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Ophthalmology
4.5 (251)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vivek Jain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Jain works at Beach Eye Care in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beach Eye Care
    1201 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 425-5550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Autosomal Recessive Nonsyndromic Congenital Nuclear Cataract Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract - Aberrant Oral Frenula - Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Anterior Polar, Dominant Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, Volkmann Type Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, With Microcornea or Slight Microphthalmia Chevron Icon
Cataract, Crystalline Aculeiform or Frosted Chevron Icon
Cataract, Crystalline Coralliform Chevron Icon
Cataract, Juvenile, With Microcornea and Glucosuria Chevron Icon
Cataract, Microphthalmia - Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Cataract, Total Congenital Chevron Icon
Cataract, Zonular Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Defects - Arachnodactyly - Cardiopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Ectopia Microspherophakia - Stiff Joints - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myopia, Infantile Severe Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dysplasia, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    Nov 08, 2020
    I saw Dr. Jain for Lasik vision correction I now see 20/15 and I couldn’t be happier. Thank you!
    About Dr. Vivek Jain, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1487649687
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Virginia Dr Stevens
    • Robert Wood Johnson/ Cooper Hospital
    • Charleston Area Med Center
    • WV Univ Sch of Med
    • John's Hopkins U
    • Ophthalmology
