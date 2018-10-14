Dr. Vivek Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Iyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Iyer, MD is a Registered Nurse in Goodyear, AZ.
Dr. Iyer works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Iyer made me feel so comfortable about having surgery knowing he would be watching over me.
About Dr. Vivek Iyer, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1154545796
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.