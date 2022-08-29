Overview

Dr. Vivek Iyengar, MD is a Dermatologist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Iyengar works at Dermatology Associates in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL and New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.