Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivek Iyengar, MD
Dr. Vivek Iyengar, MD is a Dermatologist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dermatology Associates18425 West Creek Dr Ste F, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 444-8300Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 11:00am
Dermatology Associates13401 S Ridgeland Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 444-8300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hinsdale Orthopaedic Imaging Center LLC420 Nelson Rd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (708) 444-8300
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Very good at difficult dermatological surgeries, as well as cosmetic procedures and general dermatology. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vivek Iyengar, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1073589297
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
