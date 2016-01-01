Overview

Dr. Vivek Gill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phelan, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab State Medical Faculty.



Dr. Gill works at Family Medical Clinic in Phelan, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.