Dr. Vivek Garlapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garlapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Garlapati, MD
Overview
Dr. Vivek Garlapati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Garlapati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lone Star Gastroenterology of Abilene Pllc1904 Pine St Ste 1B, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 704-5055
-
2
Texas Midwest Surgery Center LLC751 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 677-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garlapati?
great doc
About Dr. Vivek Garlapati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114162211
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garlapati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garlapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garlapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garlapati works at
Dr. Garlapati has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garlapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garlapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garlapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garlapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garlapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.