Overview

Dr. Vivek Garlapati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Garlapati works at Abilene Infectious Diseases PA in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.