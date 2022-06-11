Dr. Vivek Deshmukh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshmukh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Deshmukh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Deshmukh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery & Spine - West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 440, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 935-8500
-
2
Neurosurgery & Spine - East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 359, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 935-8501
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deshmukh?
Learning you have an aneurysm inside your skull is frightening. Dr. Deshmukh was very reassuring, explained options to treat, and answered all of my questions. I feel he is genuinely concerned for me as a person.
About Dr. Vivek Deshmukh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1710922026
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deshmukh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshmukh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshmukh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Dr. Deshmukh has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshmukh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshmukh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshmukh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshmukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshmukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.