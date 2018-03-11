Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Dayal works at
Locations
North Star Family Medicine107 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 104, Lakeway, TX 78734 Directions (512) 503-5045
North Star Family Medicine7215 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 700 Bldg 1, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5044
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dayal has been my physician for approximately 14 years. He is very professional and caring. When he sees you he is focused on you. He greets you and as he is flipping through your file and looking at your last visit notes he is also asking questions. He makes extensive notes. He is very clear and precise in what he wants you to do. Best Dr. I've ever had! His staff is excellent. Suzette and Samantha are phenomenal.
About Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1922173137
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Texas
- University Of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dayal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayal.
