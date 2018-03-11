Overview

Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Dayal works at North Star Family Medicine in Lakeway, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.