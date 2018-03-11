See All Pediatricians in Lakeway, TX
Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Dayal works at North Star Family Medicine in Lakeway, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Star Family Medicine
    107 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 104, Lakeway, TX 78734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5045
  2. 2
    North Star Family Medicine
    7215 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 700 Bldg 1, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Palpitations
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Heart Palpitations
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 11, 2018
    Dr. Dayal has been my physician for approximately 14 years. He is very professional and caring. When he sees you he is focused on you. He greets you and as he is flipping through your file and looking at your last visit notes he is also asking questions. He makes extensive notes. He is very clear and precise in what he wants you to do. Best Dr. I've ever had! His staff is excellent. Suzette and Samantha are phenomenal.
    D. Hawkins — Mar 11, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD
    About Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1922173137
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • University Of Texas
    • University Of Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivek Dayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dayal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

