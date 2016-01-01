Dr. Vivek Brahmbhatt is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahmbhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Brahmbhatt
Overview
Dr. Vivek Brahmbhatt is a Dentistry Practitioner in Guntersville, AL.
Dr. Brahmbhatt works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental11460 US Highway 431, Guntersville, AL 35976 Directions (855) 395-0546
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brahmbhatt?
About Dr. Vivek Brahmbhatt
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861051260
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brahmbhatt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brahmbhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brahmbhatt works at
Dr. Brahmbhatt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahmbhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahmbhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahmbhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.