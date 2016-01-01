See All General Dentists in Guntersville, AL
Overview

Dr. Vivek Brahmbhatt is a Dentistry Practitioner in Guntersville, AL. 

Dr. Brahmbhatt works at Aspen Dental in Guntersville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    11460 US Highway 431, Guntersville, AL 35976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 395-0546
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Vivek Brahmbhatt

    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1861051260
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivek Brahmbhatt is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahmbhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brahmbhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brahmbhatt works at Aspen Dental in Guntersville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Brahmbhatt’s profile.

    Dr. Brahmbhatt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahmbhatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahmbhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahmbhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

