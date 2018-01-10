Overview

Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Baba Raghau Med Coll, Gorakhpur U and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.



Dr. Bansal works at Atlantic Surgical Associates in Edison, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ, Washington, NJ and Clinton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.