Dr. Vivek Babaria, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vivek Babaria, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Physiatric Spine. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Babaria works at
Pain Management Associates, Inc.2888 Long Beach Blvd Ste 210, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-7246Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pain Management Associates, Inc1110 W La Palma Ave Ste 2, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 635-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange County Spine and Sports, PC2664 Newport Blvd # 7, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 229-3273
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Monarch Healthcare
I complained of severe neck and back pain for 6 years. No doctor or hospital cared to go to the extra mile and find the root cause. Instead, I was given prescriptions and sent on my way. Not Dr. Babaria- he took the time. he went the extra mile, he found the root cause and he strived to heal me; not treat me. His bedside manner, intelligence, comfort provided to patients, and his method of approaching medicine is of the highest standards. He restored my faith in doctors and should be a role model to all. Thank you for everything Dr. Babaria.
About Dr. Vivek Babaria, DO
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1972917748
- Interventional Pain & Sports Medicine at OSS Health
- University Hospitals, Cleveland
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Penn State University
- Physiatric Spine
Dr. Babaria speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
