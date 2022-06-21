Overview

Dr. Vivek Babaria, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Physiatric Spine. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Babaria works at Pain Management Associates in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.