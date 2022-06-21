See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Vivek Babaria, DO

Interventional Spine Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vivek Babaria, DO is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Physiatric Spine. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Babaria works at Pain Management Associates in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Associates, Inc.
    2888 Long Beach Blvd Ste 210, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 426-7246
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pain Management Associates, Inc
    1110 W La Palma Ave Ste 2, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 635-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orange County Spine and Sports, PC
    2664 Newport Blvd # 7, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 229-3273
  4. 4
    Orange County Spine and Sports, PC
    2664 Newport Blvd # 7, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 229-3273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Monarch Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Vivek Babaria, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972917748
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Pain & Sports Medicine at OSS Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospitals, Cleveland
    Residency
    Internship
    • Riverside County Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physiatric Spine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivek Babaria, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Babaria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Babaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Babaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

