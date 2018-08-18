Overview

Dr. Vivek Awasty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Awasty works at OhioHealth in Marion, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.