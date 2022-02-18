Overview

Dr. Vivek Agarwal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They completed their fellowship with MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL



Dr. Agarwal works at Agarwal and Agarwal MDs in Centerville, OH with other offices in Huber Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Asthma and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.