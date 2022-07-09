See All Hematologists in Sandusky, OH
Dr. Vivek Abhyankar, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vivek Abhyankar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Abhyankar works at Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Sandusky in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Sandusky
    417 Quarry Lakes Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870 (216) 353-0227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Anemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Colorectal Cancer
Nausea
Secondary Malignancies
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hemophilia
Hypertension
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphosarcoma
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Proteinuria
Rash
Reticulosarcoma
Shortness of Breath
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Allergic Rhinitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Bedsores
Bladder Atony
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Confusion
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Giardiasis
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia A
Hepatitis A
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Iodine Deficiency
Laryngeal Cancer
Limb Swelling
Lobular Carconima
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Medulloblastoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarth
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 09, 2022
    He addressed all of our concerns and made sure the we had the best care possible. He listened to all of are concerns explained everything very clearly. Very friendly and caring doctor.
    About Dr. Vivek Abhyankar, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1083607089
    Education & Certifications

    • Oh State University Hospital
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivek Abhyankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abhyankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abhyankar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abhyankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abhyankar works at Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Sandusky in Sandusky, OH. View the full address on Dr. Abhyankar’s profile.

    Dr. Abhyankar has seen patients for Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abhyankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abhyankar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abhyankar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abhyankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abhyankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.