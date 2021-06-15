Dr. Vivaik Tyagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivaik Tyagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivaik Tyagi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Tyagi works at
Locations
Gastro Care Institute1331 W Avenue J Ste 202, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 529-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tyagi and his staff are by far one of the most caring and nicest Dr's in the entire Antelope Valley. I highly recommend him and his staff to everybody.
About Dr. Vivaik Tyagi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073612545
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyagi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyagi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyagi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyagi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyagi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.