Overview

Dr. Vittorio Morreale, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Morreale works at Henry Ford Medical Group in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.