Overview

Dr. Vittorio Lagana, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lagana works at SVMC Primecare in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.